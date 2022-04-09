SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earlier this week, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advised Salt Lake residents that both lanes headed in both directions on I-80 between 700 E and Foothill Dr. would be closed this weekend from Friday April 8 to Sunday April 10 at 1:00 p.m.

The closure was a result of a reconstruction project of the bridge located at 1700 E.

As of today, April 9 at around 5:00 p.m. the UDOT announced that all lanes in question have been reopened early.

The organization notes that the I-80 Renewed project team was able to demolish the existing 1700 E bridge and successfully slid the new bridge into place.

To catch a time lapse of the bridge reconstruction project, check out the video below.