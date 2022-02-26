SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A two-car crash is being investigated by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers on Interstate 215 in the area of 3500 South, southbound.

Troopers are searching for an individual who fled the scene and allegedly caused the crash. The investigation is expected to last up to an hour.

Right lanes heading southbound in the area remain closed, including the 3900 South Off-Ramp.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

ABC4 will provide updates on this story as they become available.