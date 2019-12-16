I-15 Southbound reopens after multiple crashes caused by black ice

UPDATE 12/15 11:35 PM: All lanes have reopened on I-15 southbound.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All lanes on southbound I-15 have been closed at the Point of the Mountain after multiple crashes were reported. Utah Highway Patrol says at least 9 crashes were caused by black ice on the road in the area and the road is closed while the crashes are being cleared.

UHP says that there were no serious injuries in any of the crashes. They are keeping the road closed until UDOT can spread salt on the ice and make sure roads are clear. They expect the incident to be cleared up by midnight.