DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers heading along I-15 in Davis County should plan ahead for road closures this week.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the southbound I-15 ramp at 500 South in West Bountiful will be closed this Friday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Authorities say the closure will allow deputies to investigate a fatal rollover crash that happened earlier in the week.

That fatal crash left one woman dead and two others, a man and a 13-year-old girl hospitalized

Officials say the crash happened when a Dodge Caravan was traveling along the southbound lanes when witnesses saw the minivan “suddenly” exiting the freeway towards the 500 South off-ramp.

At that time, officials say the car cut slightly into the gore (the area located between a highway and an exit) and back onto the off-ramp. The driver then overcorrected which caused the car to roll over and crash several times.

Drivers headed in that direction this Friday should avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.