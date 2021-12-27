I-15 road closures in Lehi affecting traffic, plan ahead

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic lanes along I-15 in Lehi have been closed for emergency maintenance on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says both northbound and southbound traffic will be affected. Northbound traffic will be diverted at milepost 282 and southbound traffic will be diverted at milepost 284.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews will be repairing and replacing four light poles, two of which officials say are critical repairs.

An estimated reopening time is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, although that may change.

UHP is urging drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.