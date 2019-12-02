I-15 reopens after serious injury crash near Mona

MONA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Southbound I-15 has reopened after a serious injury crash near the Mona exit.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on I-15 when it lost control, crossed the median, and hit a southbound 2015 Audi. The crash was so violent that police say the Malibu split in two with one part landing in the median and the second part, containing the driver, rolling across southbound lanes hitting a third vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata.

The Audi lost control and spun off the road but the Sonata was able to stop safely on its own. The driver of the Audi and Malibu were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, neither of them has been identified.

All lanes were reopened on I-15 at just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is under investigation though UHP says alcohol and drugs were not involved. They do believe speed was a factor in the crash.