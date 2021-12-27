I-15 Iron County rollover crash leaves woman dead

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The I-15 Iron County crash victim has been pronounced dead after being airlifted and flown to a local hospital. The victim has been identified as a 37 year-old female out of Indio, California.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday, Dec. 26, at about 6:27 p.m. The victim was driving a white Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on I-15 near mile post 47 when a white commercial service truck rear ended her vehicle. Following the crash, the commercial vehicle ran off the road and tumbled into the median. The victim’s car was pressed against the cable barrier.

Courtesy of St. George News

The commercial driver was carried via ground transportation with no life threatening injuries.

The crash heavily impacted both northbound and southbound traffic. Northbound traffic was being redirected from milepost 42 to milepost 51 for about a two hour period, while the only impact on southbound traffic was a stagnant left lane.

The crash investigation is still going on at this time.