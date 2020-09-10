Hyrum Cemetery hit hard during Tuesday’s wind storms, delaying family’s funeral

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Clean-up continues in Cache County after windstorms knocked down several trees and powerlines throughout the valley. One location hit hard, is the cemetery in Hyrum. The damage forcing one family to delay graveside services.

Several grave sites and trees over a hundred years old are left completely demolished, but locals in Hyrum say with every ending, comes a new beginning.

Wayne Carlsen’s mother’s funeral should have been yesterday, but after several large trees toppled over in the Hyrum cemetery the family gathered this morning.

“When my brother came down to see where the gravesite was, this tree was laying right on top of it,” said Carlsen.

Carlsen says the cemetery’s clean-up crew, left the tree in a way that his mother would appreciate and is symbolic to the family.

“The smell of fresh pine and she loved camping, she loved the outdoors, you can live a humble life, but your impact could be really big and you just don’t know it, she lived a very quiet life, but she had a huge impact,” he added.

Julie Petersen has lived in Hyrum for 52 years. Most of her family is buried here.

“It’s hard to see it like this, with the gravestones, all the markers tipped up and broken and it feels like it’s been violated,” said Petersen.

Petersen says the last time winds impacted these grounds, was in the 80s.

“These big trees provided a curtain, more or less, to soundproof the room and the area,” she added.

Today, excavators filled the cemetery with noise. Trees that were hundreds of years old, have to be thrown away. Petersen says residents came together to rebuild in the 80s and came together, today.

“A lot of people showed up and they want it to be like it was, it’s not going to be the same…‘2020’,” said Petersen.

The city and locals will spend the next few days cleaning up the mess left after the wind storms, but they say, it’s nothing they can’t handle.