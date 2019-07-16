Hydraulic oil spill being cleaned up on I-80 EB in SLC

Crews working to clean up a hazmat spill on I-80 EB at 1300 West in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are working to clean up a hydraulic oil spill on the eastbound lanes of I-80 at 1300 West in Salt Lake City.

The oil spill happened just after 5 AM on Tuesday morning. An official with the Salt Lake City Fire Department says the oil is not hazardous.

Construction crews were throwing dirt onto the oil so it wouldn’t spread until a hazmat clean up crew could arrive to take over.

The Utah Department of Transportation says this will impact the Tuesday morning commute and that drivers will need to use an alternate route.