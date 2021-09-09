Hurricane PD: 21-year-old man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl

On Thursday, September 9, Hurricane City Police detectives arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly being involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female.
Connor Sunderland, 21, is charged with with Rape of Child Under 14.
Police say the relationship began through social media/dating app where users are supposed to be 18 or older.
Hurricane police launched an investigation into the relationship which led to the arrest.
According to Utah laws, no child under the age of 14 can give consent to any sexual act.
Sunderland remains in in custody at Washington County Corrections.