Hurricane PD: 21-year-old man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl

On Thursday, September 9, Hurricane City Police detectives arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly being involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female.

Connor Sunderland, 21, is charged with with Rape of Child Under 14.

Police say the relationship began through social media/dating app where users are supposed to be 18 or older.

Hurricane police launched an investigation into the relationship which led to the arrest.

According to Utah laws, no child under the age of 14 can give consent to any sexual act.

ATTENTION PARENTS!!! If you ever needed an reason to be more involved in your children’s lives and keeping an eye on their cell phone usage HERE IT IS! Read the press release below. Please educate your children about potential dangers when it comes to social media. pic.twitter.com/j5i9oJkc1O — Hurricane City PD (@HurricaneUtPD) September 9, 2021

Sunderland remains in in custody at Washington County Corrections.