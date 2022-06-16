HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – School buses from the Washington County School District, Valley Charter Academy and a local business were evacuated on Thursday morning after being threatened by a natural gas leak.

Around 8:30 a.m., Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak at 416 North Main Street in Hurricane.

Officials say a contractor was completing work on the property of Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation when they damaged a 1.5-inch gas line and a 4-inch sewer line, causing the gas line to emit free-flowing natural gas and the sewage line to leak.

First responders say the people inside Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation were told to shelter in place to prevent the natural gas from entering the building. Hose lines were deployed in the event fire suppression support would be required.

Hurricane City Police and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) had detours along SR-9 away from the scene. Officials say other buildings nearby also were checked for the presence of natural gas.

According to officials, the ruptured gas line was located and the leak was dropped a few hours after the initial report.

There were no injuries resulting from the leak and officials say the damage was only limited to the gas and sewer lines.