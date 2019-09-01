Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Hurricane Dorian shifts path, still closing in on Bahamas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) – Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter the normally idyllic islands with fierce winds, pounding waves and torrential rain.

Tourist hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people from low-lying areas to bigger islands as the powerful Category 4 hurricane approached. Many are hunkered down in schools, churches and other shelters awaiting the storm’s dreaded arrival later Sunday.

Meanwhile, millions of U.S. coastal dwellers from Florida to the Carolinas are keeping a wary eye on Dorian’s approach. Forecasters say many computer models indicate the storm is expected to veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the Southeast seaboard, raising the risks of damaging winds and deadly flooding even if there’s no direct U.S. landfall.

At this point, with the level of uncertainty, coastal communities in Florida, Georgia, Sout Carolina and North Carolina should prepare for impacts. There is an increasing risk for high winds, high surf, damaging storm surge and heavy rain to impact the SE United States Monday through Thursday.

For your latest weather updates, stay with the ABC 4 Pinpoint Weather Team.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Hurricane Dorian"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Adam Carroll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Adam Carroll"

Utah's most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees"

Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes"

Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy"

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS