Hurricane Dorian shifts path, still closing in on Bahamas

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) – Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter the normally idyllic islands with fierce winds, pounding waves and torrential rain.

Tourist hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people from low-lying areas to bigger islands as the powerful Category 4 hurricane approached. Many are hunkered down in schools, churches and other shelters awaiting the storm’s dreaded arrival later Sunday.

Meanwhile, millions of U.S. coastal dwellers from Florida to the Carolinas are keeping a wary eye on Dorian’s approach. Forecasters say many computer models indicate the storm is expected to veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the Southeast seaboard, raising the risks of damaging winds and deadly flooding even if there’s no direct U.S. landfall.

At this point, with the level of uncertainty, coastal communities in Florida, Georgia, Sout Carolina and North Carolina should prepare for impacts. There is an increasing risk for high winds, high surf, damaging storm surge and heavy rain to impact the SE United States Monday through Thursday.

