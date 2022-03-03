WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The 14-year-old suspect charged in the West Valley City shooting incident which took place at Hunter High School underwent a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed both 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati and left 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata in critical condition in the ICU. The boy was originally facing charges including two counts of murder, one count of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, one count of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises, and one count of possession of a weapon by a minor.

In the court hearing today, the suspect’s attorney denied all charges.

At this time, the next hearing, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for May of 2022.