Hundreds of unclaimed bikes in SLC prompts ‘No Bike Left Behind’ campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of bicycles are stolen or found abandoned in Salt Lake City and police are taking action with the, “No Bike Left Behind” campaign.

Detectives and officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department will be out Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. searching for stolen bicycles and helping bike owners register their bicycles.

According to police, in 2018 over 1,100 bikes were reported stolen or found abandoned in Salt Lake City. Police Chief, Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department said, “in addition to a good, strong U-lock, registering your bike is the best thing you can do for crime prevention and loss recovery.”

Police said they currently have 236 bikes that cannot be returned due to no registration which makes it nearly impossible to find the rightful owners.

SLCPD donates between 300-400 bikes per year to the ‘Bicycle Collective’ which fixes the bikes and donates them to various charities.

To access the free and easy online registration, go to slcpd.com

