Hundreds including Ed Smart gathered for Encircle Summit Kick off

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds gathered to help kick off the encircle summit down in Lehi Saturday.

The event was aimed at inclusion and is the brainchild of Encircle a pride and resource community here in Utah with the purpose of being there for the LGBT community and their families.

Stephanie Larsen, the founder of the community says she started the group after one of her children came out and realized the lack of support there are for folks struggling with sexuality. She says that it’s not just the kids but the families too who suffer with emotions of shame and fear.

Larsen said, “I think it’s so important that all of us feel equal, and that no one feels like they’re a second-class citizen. I think that’s an important role in the state to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and live a happy life.”

Among those at the event were LGBTQ celebrities who spoke about their stories.

Ed Smart, the father of famous abductee Elizabeth smart was also there and spoke for the first time since coming out about his own experience.

I don’t regret my 6 children; I don’t regret the years I spent with my wife, said Smart. You know I love them but at this point in time, I’m finally coming to terms with things, it’s put me in this situation where I’m accepting myself for who my whole self is.”

Smart says he’s grateful for all the help, love and support he’s received from the community after coming out as gay and says this event is important to highlight the wonderful and amazing people across the LGBTQ spectrum.

