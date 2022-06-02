UTAH (ABC4) – 75 Utah veterans have returned after a two-day trip to Arlington, Virginia aboard the Utah Honor Flight on Wednesday.

ABC4’s Nick McGurk traveled with the veterans to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier earlier this week. The Utah Honor Flight is a free trip for veterans to visit the memorial in Washington, D.C.

As the flight returned home to Utah, the passengers were met with hundreds of well-wishers gathered at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Over 50 war veterans on the trip served in the Vietnam War. They’re now receiving the “Welcome Home” they never got back in the day.

The joyful crowd was seen holding tons of homemade signs while waving flags as a live band played to welcome the veterans back home.

To watch the full homecoming celebration, check out the video above.