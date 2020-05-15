MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Humane Society of Utah wants Murray City officials to demolish the old vacant Fountain of Youth building and an indoor soccer building south of the property.

Advocacy Director Rachel Heatley tells the city in a letter of concern, “It is a magnet for illegal activity, transients, and stray animals. It has caught on fire numerous times over the last few years and we are absolutely terrified that the fire will one day spread to our shelter, endangering our employees and the animals in our care.”

On Thursday 2-alarm fire erupted out of the building located at 4255 S Commerce Drive (300 W) just before 9 pm. Firefighters from Murray City, South Salt Lake Fire, and Unified Fire Authority quickly gained control of the fire before it could spread.

Investigators with Murray City Fire Department said the fire is under investigation.

HSU tells ABC4 News Murray Fire has responded to fires at the Fountain of Youth building on Jan. 18th, 2020, Dec. 20, 2019, and June 16, 2018.

.@utahhumane is requesting @MurrayCityUT to demolish the old fountain of youth building after several fires over the years creating a public safety hazard. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/hYU62iT3F9 — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) May 15, 2020

Heatley said multiple complaints were made to the city regarding trespassers.

In the letter to the city she states, “Additionally, people (primarily teenagers) park in our lot to access the building, essentially trespassing on our land. Often times, they cut holes in the fence that separates our property from that property to gain access. It is also a safety concern. When employees work late at night, they have been disturbed by random people who live or hang out in the building wandering our parking lot, peering into our windows, etc.”

Heatley goes on to tell the city, “I attempted to find the owner of the building in order to offer to buy it to put an end to this nonsense. But, the letter could not be delivered. I do not think D.U. Company is a real company. According to public records, its registered agent is “C. N. Brown” at 635 W 5300 S, Ste 203 in Murray. However, when I physically went to that address after my letter could not be delivered, I discovered that it’s an architect’s office whose name is nothing like C.N. Brown.”

ABC4 News requested a comment from Murray City’s Mayors Office and will share that when it becomes available.

What others are reading: