Human trafficking victims rescued following Utah massage parlor investigation

On Wednesday, September 8, the SECURE Strike Force (which includes the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, and multiple law enforcement agencies) ended a large human trafficking enterprise and helped several female victims in six Northern Utah locations.

Three people were arrested, and all the victims have been offered any assistance needed including being provided shelter, medical care, and other services.

Wednesday’s bust is the result of a five-month investigation into massage parlors in Salt Lake and Utah Counties which were fronts for a sex trafficking and trade enterprise. Information was obtained that female workers were brought to Utah to work legitimate jobs but were then forced into sex work.

“The women victims, in this case, were suffering in plain sight. They were working in servitude and trapped in a criminal enterprise that was extensive and powerful,” said Chief Leo Lucey, Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. “We are pleased that we are able to work with our law enforcement partners and the Asian Association of Utah as these women recover from the trauma they have endured.”

Arrested were Lianfang Feng (54), Ruixue Chen (37), and Xiuyun Huo (45). Charges included Exploitation of a Prostitute, Aiding Prostitution, Money Laundering, Pattern of Unlawful Activity, and Maintaining a Public Nuisance. They are held in the Salt Lake and Utah County Jails.

All bank accounts and assets for the suspects are currently frozen as the investigation continues. More than $100,000 dollars was seized, most of which was in cash. The case is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank Taylorsville PD, West Valley City PD, American Fork PD, Lindon PD, UPD, Davis County Metro, Park City PD, West Jordan PD, DPS, and our federal partners for their work on this case