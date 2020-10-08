Human remains discovered in Summit County identified as missing West Virginia hunter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Remains found in Summit County have been identified as a missing hunter from West Virginia, Carl L. Crumrine.

On Oct 5, 2020, Summit County Sheriff’s were notified by a hunter he had found human bones, clothing, a survival pack, and a hunting rifle in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County.

The hunter’s remains were found one mile from where he had been camping in 2019. The area where the remains were discovered is a very dense wooded section with fallen lumber.

For two days case investigators and members of a Summit County Search and Rescue team searched the area to recover the remains and other items.

The remains were given to the Utah Office of the Medical examiner to identify.

On October 8, 2020, The medical examiner confirmed to the Sheriff’s office the remains were Carl L. Crumrine, a 69-year-old hunter from West Virginia.

According to a Sheriff’s Department press release on October 14, 2019, they were told the hunter was missing. He had not been seen since 5:30 a.m. that morning.

The release states, “Carl was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County. A member of the hunting group contacted law enforcement after Carl had not returned after sunset. Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Search & Rescue personnel deployed resources on the evening of October 14th.

The Sheriff’s department said, “Our sincere condolences are with the Crumrine family and friends as they mourn the loss of Carl. We appreciate the many personnel, agencies, and resources that worked diligently over the past year to find Carl and bring closure to his family.”