Human-caused fire threatens homes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – State fire officials say crews are fighting a human-caused fire that is threatening several structures Thursday night.
The “Spirit Fire” is burning an estimated 10 acres along the west side of Interstate 15 near Pintura.
Officials said two homes and three outbuildings are threatened, and the fire is 0 percent contained.
Firefighting efforts were hampered by poor access and rocky terrain, officials said.
Multiple agencies including Hurricane Valley Fire District, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service responded to the fire.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
