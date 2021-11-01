‘Hug your loved ones’: Karl Finch’s father speaks out after son’s death while trick or treating

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville family spoke about the death of their oldest son calling him a sweet and gentle soul Monday night.

Thirteen-year-old Karl Finch died Monday morning in the hospital from injuries he sustained after a car hit him while trick-or-treating Saturday.

This happened while he and some friends were crossing the crosswalk at 2700 W. Matterhorn Drive.

Karl Finch’s father, Jacob Finch, told ABC4 that Karl was someone you wanted to be friends with because he was a loving kid, he was helpful, and he was obsessed with baseball and piano.

“When I saw him after the accident the first thing I said to him was ‘fight,'” said Jacob. “This morning the last thing I said to him was basically the lord called you home for a reason and I said ‘go to work.'”

Karl died from his injuries Monday morning.

He never regained consciousness after the incident.

Jacob said Karl and his 10-year-old brother along with some friends were crossing the crosswalk at 2700 W Matterhorn drive when the car hit Karl and his friend.

“We’ll remember what a sweet and gentle spirit he was,” said Jacob.

Karl loved baseball. He at, slept, and breathed it; couldn’t get enough of it.

He and his dad religiously watched Chicago Cubs baseball games and would bond over the team no matter if they won or lost.

The Finch’s live within one minute of that crosswalk where Karl was hit.

One lone streetlight illuminates the crosswalk; not good enough for Karl’s father.

“That area is dark there is a streetlight there it could be brighter,” said Jacob.

“If we can make things better going forward we definitely we should definitely look for ways to make things better,” he adds.

Karl was one of four children and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His goal was to one day bring his Chinese language skills, as he was proficient in Mandarin Chinese, to open a mission in China.

Jacob said hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight.

“He was a happy kid and loved life and we want people to know to love your loved ones,” said Jacob. “Hold them close.”

Karl’s funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. Taylorsville Police have not commented on the street lighting at the crosswalk, just that speed is not a factor in this incident.

The other child who was struck by the car was hospitalized. He is expected to recover.

A link to Karl’s GofundMe is here. It has already raised more than $30,000 since it was created Sunday.