How you can help bring the joy of Christmas to all children

Drop Off New, Unwrapped Toys at Any Utah Papa Murphy's Pizza Location Nov. 25 - Dec. 20, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Marine Corps, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4/CW30 are partnering again to help make Christmas a special time for all children. The annual toy donation drive begins on November 25, 2019. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages can be delivered to any Utah Papa Murphy’s location, as well as the Papa Murphy’s in Rock Springs and Evanston, Wy and Elko, NV until December 20, 2019.

The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Thousands of Utah children and families are helped each year by the Toys for Tots program. The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns. Other Foundation support includes providing administrative, advisory, financial, logistic and promotional support to local Toys for Tots Coordinators; managing funds raised and monies donated based on the use of Toys for Tots name or logo; providing other support the Marine Corps, as a federal agency, cannot provide; and conducting public education and information programs about Toys for Tots that call the general public to action in support of this patriotic community action program.

To request help this holiday season or to learn more about Toys for Tots, click here.

To find a participating Papa Murphy’s Pizza location nearest you, click here.

