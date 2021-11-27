How you can get paid to watch your favorite childhood films

(ABC4) – Love watching movies? How about bingeing them? Well, now you can get paid to do both!

A cable company retailer is offering the chance to win $1,234 just for watching five favorite childhood films and reporting about it to company officials.

“As we celebrate these much-awaited sequels, like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we’re looking for a nostalgia movie critic to re-experience 5 of their favorite childhood movies,” representatives say.

To be eligible, you must be 18 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen and you must submit an online application. A video submission is encouraged, with applicants naming their five favorite childhood films and why they’re perfect for this role.

The chosen applicant will have 15 days to watch their selected films and share detailed notes on their reactions as they revisit the nostalgic flicks.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 17. Not only will the winner receive the cash prize, they’ll also be treated to a personalized snack box, curated to match the decade they grew up in.

To apply and check out the contest, click here.