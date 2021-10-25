How you can earn $5k to be a sleep ambassador

(ABC4) – Popular sleep company Tuft and Needle is looking to hire sleep ambassadors for a six-week program and will pay each participant $5,000 in the form of goods and services.

The program is centered on teaching each ambassador how to take control of their sleep and is specifically designed for parents to prioritize self-care, the company said in a press release.

Participating Ambassadors will earn:

A $500 babysitting stipend to help busy parents schedule time away to recharge

A Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress with premium bedding accessories

A Tuft & Needle + SNOOZ White Noise Machine

An Oura Ring personal health tracking device

A one-year Calm subscription

A one-year Storybook subscription

A one-on-one sleep consultation with JD Velilla, Senior Director of Sleep Experience and Technology — and resident Sleep Expert — at Tuft & Needle

A Tuft & Needle gift bag

The company will be accepting applications now through Nov. 12 and each ambassador will start their sleep internship on Nov. 30.

Future sleep ambassadors can apply here: www.tuftandneedle.com/resources/sleep-ambassador/