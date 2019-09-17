How you can adjust your body from summer sports to ski & snowboarding season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Ski season is just around the corner, but is your body ready? Skiing is a fun winter activity, but it can also take a toll on muscles and joints. A pre-season ski conditioning class can keep both skiers and boarders on the hill and out of the emergency room.

For the first time, Intermountain Healthcare is holding community using the same methods taught to high performance athletes with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association. Cost of the class is $25 per session.

The muscles used for winter sports may be somewhat dormant during the summer, so they’re prone to injury when people get back on the slopes and start using them, according to Nick Francis, Intermountain Healthcare Sports Performance Coach.

Specifically designed to enhance your performance, this high-energy class will focus on strength, agility, balance, and core exercises to prepare you for a great ski and snowboarding season.

“Whether you are a seasoned skier/snowboarder or fairly new to the sports, a pre-season conditioning class can help skiers gain more confidence, strength, agility, and balance through key exercises for major muscle groups, with a focus to reduce injuries,” said Francis.

Specifically, pre-season ski conditioning classes help strengthen the following muscles:

Quads – Skiers feel their quad muscles with every turn they carve. Rebuilding these muscles prior to a heavy snowfall, can lead to fewer injuries.

– Skiers feel their quad muscles with every turn they carve. Rebuilding these muscles prior to a heavy snowfall, can lead to fewer injuries. Hamstrings – Strong hamstrings are equally important to having a safe day on the hill. Hamstring strength helps protect your ACL.

– Strong hamstrings are equally important to having a safe day on the hill. Hamstring strength helps protect your ACL. Abdominal muscles– A good strong core absorbs bumps, preventing an injury to the lower back and helps maintain a good ski position.

“Even for younger skiers it’s important to add this type of conditioning and cross training to a workout regimen,” said Francis. “Doing only one type of workout, or sport for too long can cause an imbalance in muscle strength that can lead to strains and more serious injuries.”

Skiing and boarding require a full-body commitment. These classes will help establish healthy ski habits with the aim to prevent injuries.

The classes will be held at Park City Hospital beginning October 7. For more information or to register, visit Intermountainhealthcare.org/skipc

This article contains sponsored content.