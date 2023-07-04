Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4) – On this day Utahns are joining with people all across the country to celebrate the land we love.

Independence Day means a stop at Colonial Flag for Jon Jensen and his grandsons Makai and Kaelom Lamb — it’s where they stock up on patriotism.

“I just love this country with all my heart. I truly believe this country is a blessed land, and it stands as an ensign to the rest of the world of freedom and liberties,” Jensen said.

Makai and Kaelom are ex-pats. Living in another country and seeing firsthand how it can be different provides perspective.

“The United States means so much to us. It stands for so much, and the 4th of July is the pinnacle of that,” Makai said.

The two are here visiting for the holiday.

“I’m looking forward to the commemorative moments of the people who sacrifice, and of course the fireworks,” Kaelom said.

It’s customers like this that motivate colonial flag owner Paul Swenson to do what he does.

“There’s a lot of interest in the flag still. A lot of patriotic people and that doesn’t mean there are any particular political persuasions,” Swenson said. “Democrats, Republicans they are all flying flags.”

Standing united with pride in our country, and a thankful heart.

“My heart leans towards those that have served this country, have given their lives for this country so that me and my posterity can have the things that we enjoy today,” Jensen said.

Swenson says this is the busiest time of year for his business. He says he’s had his three best years following the COVID pandemic.

