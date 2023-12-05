SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — KUCW will be airing the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday evening.

NewsNation is hosting the contest in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and it’ll be moderated by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly and NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas.

The debate will be streamed live on the NewsNation website. An encore presentation of the debate will also air on KUCW from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Republican National Committee announced Monday that four presidential hopefuls qualified for the debate: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The frontrunner in the Republican contest, former President Donald Trump, will not be in the debate. He has not participated in any of the primary debates so far, yet he still holds a commanding lead in the polls.

According to The Hill, Christie just met the threshold for the debate requirements, which set that candidates had to reach 80,000 unique donors, as well as 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll in two separate early state polls.

On Monday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ended his campaign after he likely fell short of the requirements.

In a statement, he criticized the Republican National Committee for taking the “power of democracy” away from the early states and nationalizing the primary contest.

KUCW, KTVX and NewsNation are all owned by Nexstar Media Group.