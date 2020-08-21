How to vote by mail: Post Office launches new election mail website

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC4 News) – Controversy over mail-in ballots has caused the United States Postal Service to react to try and build confidence in voters and voting officials. First, the Postmaster General said new changes would be suspended until after the election and now the USPS has announced a new website to help voters and election officials.

In a press release USPS announced the following:

“The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in the demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail. In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming election a success.”

Below is a slide show of the how the page works:

The USPS release says that on the website, for domestic voters, the site provides direct links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources.

For overseas and military voters the new site provides additional information, including links to support election participation.

How you should vote by mail:

The site highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail.

In requesting a mail-in ballot they must comply with their local jurisdiction’s requirements, but also should start the process early. To allow sufficient time for the voters to receive, complete, and return ballots via the mail.

The Postal service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.

The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

USPS said in addition the site provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with the officials to make the elections a success. The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that works with postal regulations and improve mailpiece visibility plus ensure efficient processing as well as timely delivery.

The release says: “The U.S. Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process when policymakers choose to use our services in administering elections. The Postal Service can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November. Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete, and send their mail-in ballots. The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years.”

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.