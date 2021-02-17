How to stay warm when your power goes out

Staying warm in the winter can be hard enough but when your power goes out, as is the case for millions in Texas right now, it can be incredibly difficult to stay warm in your home.

Luckily, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has some tips on staying warm even when the power goes out:

-Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat

-Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

-Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing

-Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

-Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors

It’s just as important to make sure you are doing everything you can to stay warm outdoors also. Dressing appropriately for cold conditions will ensure that you keep your body nice and warm. Here is what the NOAA recommends you wear for chilly, cold, and extremely cold conditions.

For CHILLY conditions:

-Wear 1-2 layers; 1 outer layer to keep out wind and rain and 1 long layer over your lower body. The NOAA also recommends that you wear warm, waterproof shoes for chilly conditions.

For COLD conditions:

-Wear 2-3 layers on your upper body, with 1 outer layer to keep out wind and wet snow

-Wear 1-2 layers on your lower body

-Wear waterproof boots, a warm hat and gloves

For EXTREMELY COLD conditions:

-Wear 3 or more layers on your upper body, with 1 insulating layer

-Wear 2 or more layers on your lower body.

-Wear a warm hat, gloves, and some waterproof boots

Following all of these tips will make sure you always stay warm, whether you are indoors or outdoors.