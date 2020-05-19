How to stay safe during Memorial Day gatherings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day is one week away, and there will undoubtedly be large gatherings as folks come together to celebrate.

So how can you keep yourself as safe as possible and, at the same time, enjoy time with friends and family during the age of Coronavirus?

“The types of settings where someone is more than likely to get themselves into trouble is in really large gatherings, where they can’t maintain that six foot distance between one another. So, if you’ve got things like backyard barbecues planned for this weekend, have a backyard barbecue. Enjoy yourself. But make sure people aren’t sharing cups, and sharing utensils,” said Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson for the Utah Dept. of Health.

“Just taking smart precautions like that can help limit the spread of the illness. Maybe — if you’ve got a lot of people coming to your house — maybe try to spend more time in your yard as opposed to inside your house,” added Hudachko.

“There’s certainly some evidence that would suggest that the virus isn’t as easily transmissible between two people in outdoor settings. So things like trails, parks, places like that. The caveat might be hard surfaces — so, a picnic table at a park, a playground at a park. You should just be careful in those types of settings to constantly practice good hygiene — washing your hands regularly,” said Hudachko.

Even if you don’t have Clorox wipes, he says old fashioned soap and water work well possibly even better than Clorox wipes.

Now that the state is in the yellow, or low risk, category, gatherings can be up to 50 people. ABC4 also asked about the importance — or need — around wearing masks.

“The most important time to be wearing a mask is when you can’t maintain good social distancing. So, if you’re mountain biking out on a trail — probably not necessary for you to be wearing a mask. Because you’re obviously keeping a reasonable distance from other people. And you might cruise by somebody within six feet. But that’s such a short interaction. So really the masks are important for those prolonged interaction where you’re going to be around somebody for five, 10 15 minutes at a time,” said Hudachko.

