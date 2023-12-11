SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As you deck the halls this holiday season, various fire departments are encouraging Christmas tree fire sense.

The Jensen Fire Department said a small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large very quickly. To prevent this, they offered several tips.

When picking a tree, choose one with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, the fire department said, and when you have your tree, water it daily.

When placing the tree in the stand, the fire department said to cut two inches from the base of the trunk. Additionally, they said to make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.

When lighting the tree, the fire department said to use lights listed by a qualified testing laboratory, as some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use. Additionally, they said to replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. They said to never use lit candles to decorate the tree, and to always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

When the tree has dried, the Jensen Fire Department said to get rid of it, as dried-out trees are a fire danger. Dried-out trees should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside of the home. Instead, the fire department suggests checking with local communities to find recycling programs.