SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — More pets go missing during the summer than at any other time of year, according to Salt Lake County Animal Services. Here is everything a Utah pet owner should know to ensure their pet makes it safely home.

Summer months can be a perfect time for family recreation, however, many summer activities create opportunities for pets to slip away. SLCo Animal Services says barbecues, thunderstorms, and fireworks can be a problem for pets due to reduced supervision and loud noises.

While many human foods and seasonings as well as fireworks are toxic to dogs according to animal services officials, these activities not only can put them in danger of consuming poisonous materials but also of running away.

For pets who are prone to wander, it’s worth considering ways to help them make it safely home.

How to license and microchip your pet

Regardless of whether your pet is a homebody or an adventure seeker, county officials advise that owners always keep up-to-date contact information on their pets’ collars. But that’s not all owners need to do.

It is a Utah State law that all owners license their pet and renew that license annually. This provides the state with information linking you to your pet, ensuring the pet makes it safely back to you if they become lost.

You can license your pet online, by mail, or in person by providing vaccination documents and family information and paying a small fee. For dogs, cats, and ferrets the fee is between $10 and $50 in Salt Lake County depending on if the animal is sterilized. There is also a penalty fee for late licenses, according to the county website.

If you would like to take the next step in microchipping your licensed pet, all you need to do is walk into the facility Tuesday-Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or email Animal Services. The microchip is free and will last the lifetime of the pet.

For those outside of Salt Lake County

For Utah residents outside of Salt Lake County, licensing your pet is still required by law and can go a long way in ensuring your pet’s safety. You can license your pet at veterinary officers, city centers, or online depending on the county.

While every county, and even some cities, have different requirements, you can find them by looking up the location and “pet license” or contacting the animal services in the area.