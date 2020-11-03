How to forgive

Ganel-Lyn shares an important message on forgiveness. It can be a difficult process from start to finish! And there’s confusion on what it is, and what it isn’t.

Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. -Mahatma Gandhi

WHAT IT IS:

Boundaries support forgiveness.

It is more about letting go then fixing anything.

A gift of freedom you give yourself.

A process. Triggers are teachers.

WHAT IT ISN’T:

Saying what happened was ok.

Is a one-time thing.

It is easy.

Mean giving access back.

TOOLS OF FORGIVENESS:

Write a letter not sent.

Therapy

Prayer

