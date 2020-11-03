How to forgive

Ganel-Lyn shares an important message on forgiveness. It can be a difficult process from start to finish! And there’s confusion on what it is, and what it isn’t.
Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. -Mahatma Gandhi
WHAT IT IS:
- Boundaries support forgiveness.
- It is more about letting go then fixing anything.
- A gift of freedom you give yourself.
- A process. Triggers are teachers.
WHAT IT ISN’T:
- Saying what happened was ok.
- Is a one-time thing.
- It is easy.
- Mean giving access back.
TOOLS OF FORGIVENESS:
- Write a letter not sent.
- Therapy
- Prayer