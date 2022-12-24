SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?

A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.

Sensitive stomachs can happen for a myriad of reasons, but most commonly from eating too much junk food or from an issue with certain foods, like dairy, spicy or fried food, or alcohol. While these intolerances may happen at any time during the year, it may be especially apparent during the holiday season because of the common unhealthy food or overeating attitudes that can make the issues worse.

The best way to prevent an upset stomach is to maintain a healthy diet with little to no overeating. However, if you’re committed to enjoying the holidays with treats and drinks, there are ways to have fun with a few tips.

Eat slowly

This will give your stomach a chance to process what you take into your body. It will also help you avoid overeating, which not only causes stomach issues, but could cause weight gain, especially over the holidays.

Have an intolerance? Let the host/hostess know

There’s nothing wrong with explaining your dietary needs to friends and family who may be hosting a party or gathering. Let the host/hostess know that you either need something special or that you’re bringing something specific to your needs (bringing a dish also can help your host/hostess a lot!).

Don’t drink to excess

Similar to not eating too much, drinking should be taken with care, especially if it’s alcohol. Excess alcohol can set off digestive discomfort and cause intense nausea. It’s best to drink slowly to avoid these symptoms.

Try a carbonated water

If nothing’s quite cutting it, consider drinking a little to no flavored carbonated or soda water to help ease any aches in your stomach. Research shows that sparkling water can help aid in digestion. One study with 21 participants found that carbonated water helped relieve indigestion and constipation.

It’s the holidays, and holidays come with treats and foods that you may otherwise not eat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t share in the festivities, just take care of your body so you can enjoy the holidays as much as everyone else!