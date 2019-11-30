How to drive safely with black ice on the roads

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After the snow comes ice. Drivers will start to see ice on the roadways when temperatures start to drop Friday night, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Typically we see it forming on bridges and overpasses first and then areas of the roadway where there’s not a lot of sun hitting the road,” explained Lisa Miller, UDOT Traveler Information Manager.

“It’s definitely something drivers need to watch out for. When you have a condition where the pavement temperatures and the air temperatures are dropping really rapidly, that’s when black ice can form.”

If you have to hit the road in the icy conditions, Miller recommends the following:

Have good tires.

“Even if you have four-wheel drive, if your tires are bald, it’s really not going to do you any good. Make sure you have a safe following distance and that you’re driving for conditions and slow down.”

Only drive a vehicle equipped for winter weather.

“A lot of our cars here in Utah are your four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. If you have a sports car that’s rear-wheel drive, it’s probably not the best idea to be driving that right now.”

Never pass a snowplow.

“It’s always a great idea to stay behind the plow. Of course, the best-treated roads are right behind the plow.”

Know what to do if you lose control of the car.

“If you do start to slide it’s very important not to slam on your breaks. Slow down slowly, pump your brakes a little bit.”

