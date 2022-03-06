(ABC4) – Many Utahns are prone to seasonal allergies due to our state’s extremely hot, dry climate in the warmer months. With spring just around the corner, many of us are dreading gitch eyes, sneezing, and stuffy noses.

Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic, shared that nasal steroids are often extremely effective for allergens like these.

“Making sure that they point them outwards — right nostril, right ear; left nostril, left ear. Because we want to avoid nasal septum that runs down the center. Because if you point into it, you can get nose bleeds,” she advised in a press release.

Tree pollen is a big contributor to seasonal allergies. Cottonwood trees, native to Utah, are a leading culprit in spring sniffles, along with pet dander, mold, and dust mites.

Hong recommends starting a nasal steroid and antihistamines as soon as it warms up to combat nasal congestion, sneezing, and postnasal drip.

“There are medications that can be prescribed and there can also be different types of immunotherapy. Either sublingual, where we give you tablets under your tongue, or we can actually consider doing allergy shots that are so very effective for our patients,” said Dr. Hong.

It may be time to see a physician or allergist regarding prescription medications if over-the-counter medicine does not improve your symptoms, according to Hong.