How to celebrate Halloween safely in 2020

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – Halloween will look very different in 2020 than in previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases in Utah continuing to rise, it is important to take the proper precautions when celebrating Halloween to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Red Cross has put together a list of safety precautions to follow to make sure you stay safe while celebrating the spookiest day of the year.

Here are some safety tips to follow when celebrating Halloween this year:

COSTUME SAFETY- Whether the little one wants to be a ghost, a princess, or a superhero, parents can help keep them safe by following some costume advice:

· Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask as it can be dangerous, making it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

· A cloth costume mask should be made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

· Make sure costume materials are flame retardant.

SAFE TRICK-OR-TREATING – To maximize safety going door-to-door, plan the route ahead of time. Make sure adults know where children are going. If the children are young, a parent or responsible adult should accompany them as they make their way around the neighborhood.

· Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are available for families to grab and go.

· If preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

· Make sure trick-or-treaters use a flashlight to see where they are going and to be seen.

· Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

· Wait until a trick-or-treater group clears a porch or front door before proceeding.

SOME SAFE ALTERNATIVES – Instead of going door to door consider these safer options:

· Participate in a virtual Halloween costume contest.

· Create a Halloween movie night at home, with special treats and movie theme costumes.

· Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search around your home, rather than going house to house.

