UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts heading to the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” should prepare for major traffic this weekend.

Layton Police are warning visitors that heavy traffic is expected around Hill Air Force Base as over half a million visitors from around the country make their way to the beloved show.

After a four-year hiatus, the show’s return to Utah skies is expected to garner record crowds. Event gates open at 8 a.m. on both days of the air show.

“The Hill AFB Air and Space Show will have a big impact on traffic around the base this weekend,” says Layton Police Police. “The South Gate here in Layton will be pedestrian and shuttle bus access only. Public parking through West Gate or Roy Gate.”

Organizers say the best way to avoid crowds and traffic is by taking public transportation. Options include:

A special $5, round-trip transit fare is available for show attendees on the UTA GoRide mobile app. With the app, a group pass for up to 4 people can be purchased. These fares cover travel on Frontrunner, TRAX, Bus and S-Line.

Groups not wishing to use UTA's GoRide mobile ticketing app can purchase UTA's Group Pass at UTA's ticket vending machines, online, or for advance purchase at UTA's customer service centers.

Riding the FrontRunner train to the Clearfield Station — Free shuttle buses will take guests to the front entrance

Limited parking is available at the Clearfield Station — Free shuttle buses will take guests to the front entrance

Parking lots available at — Weber State Davis Campus, off University Parkway Boulevard and Northridge High School off Hill Field Road.

Parking on Hill Air Force Base — Attendees can enter through the Roy and West Gates and will be directed to parking lots just inside those gates. No attendees will be admitted through the South Gate. For directions to these gates, please refer to the transportation map.

(Courtesy of Hill AFB)

Parking along Highway SR-193 is strictly prohibited as it affects traffic flow and creates a safety issue. Layton Police may be ticketing those who park along the highway.

Base housing residents can use the West Gate between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The South Gate will not be available to residents or other military and dependent ID cardholders during this time. Officials say base residents are encouraged to limit movement during the air show weekend. The Base Exchange will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

Things prohibited at the event include:

Excessive storage items such as backpacks, ice chests, coolers and any bags larger than a small purse or fanny pack. This includes duffel bags and briefcases. Exceptions will be made for small coolers carrying baby food and medications.

Large lounge chairs, beach or other large umbrellas, tents and canopies.

Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades and skateboards will not be permitted on the flight line.

Weapons are prohibited. This applies to off-duty law enforcement and is regardless of permits. It includes firearms, pocket knives, multi-tools, and replica or toy weapons.

No illegal drugs. Alcoholic beverages also cannot be brought into the event, but will be available for purchase.

No pets will be allowed with the exception of service animals.

Drones, laser pointers and digital scanners

All public transit info for the show can be found online at UTA’s website.