How safe are Utah children when they get online?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – When it comes to school-aged children being bullied online – Utah kids are some of the safest in the country.

Utah ranks as the #9 safest state for kids online. That according to CenturylinkQuote.com. Utah has 10 laws against the acts of cyberbullying and sexting. However, the state’s victim rate is still 9.1 per 100,000. As a comparison, Louisana is 5.4 and the Texas victim rate is 7.3 per 100,000. Utah’s 2019 ranking is much better than last year when the Beehive state was #18 safest.

Every state deals with online harassment differently and every state has different laws and policies and punishments to protect children from online dangers. CenturyLinkQuote.com recently looked into dangers for kids online and just released a list of the most dangerous and the safest states for kids online. See the full report at https://www.centurylinkquote.com/resources/safest-states-kids-online/.

Some of the results from the investigation show that Louisiana is the safest state for kids to be online. It was in the top five for fewest internet crime victims per 100,000 kids and for the number of cyberbullying/sexting laws; it was also in the top 10 states for lowest malware infection rate. Mississippi had the lowest internet crime victim rate, with only 5.14 for every 100,000 kids under the age of 20. Florida was the only state that had all 12 of the points that CenturylinkQuote.com looked for in cyberbullying and sexting laws. Montana only had two, the least of all the states. Collectively across all state reports, there were a reported 7,893 victims of internet crime under the age of 20.

So, how did the investigation work? Researchers looked at three different metrics to determine which state is safest for kids online:

Internet Crime Rates (40% of the final score): per capita internet crime victim rates for the 0-19 age group. Taken from the IC3 2018 state report. Cyberbullying and Sexting Laws (40% of the final score): the presence of 12 different aspects of cyberbullying and sexting laws. Half points were given for laws that have been proposed but not yet passed. Taken from cyberbullying.org. Malware Infection Rate (20% of the final score): malware infection rate for the first half of 2018. Taken from a report done by Enigma Software.

Who is CenturylinkQuote? The largest resellers for Centurylink, a provider of internet, phone, and TV services for states in the West and Mid-western regions.