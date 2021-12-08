How much heavy snow should Utahns expect Thursday?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As the winter storm continues to move into Utah we have seen winter weather alerts pop up across the state. We have winter weather advisories in eastern Nevada and winter storm watches and warnings for the Beehive State and southwest Wyoming.

They all go into effect during the second half of Wednesday in anticipation of snow that will fall. Given this system will be bringing in a large amount of snow for the higher elevations that are where most of these alerts will be focused on. But we cannot forget about the valleys either as snow will accumulate for us as well.

Snowfall amounts in the mountains will range between half a foot for the north to 2 feet plus in the southern Wasatch Mountains and the Cottonwoods. The central and southern mountains will see between 1 to 2 feet of snow as well.

Looking at the lower elevations we see some snow accumulation as well with the higher amounts in the mountain valleys. This is where we can expect to see around 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Benches will see between 5 to 10 inches of snow depending on the wind flow and even possible lake effect snow by Friday morning. Valleys and low-lying areas of the Wasatch Front can see between 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation with this system. Not too shabby for our first measurable snowfall!

But wait there is more! Not only will we have to deal with snow but winds will be a bit on the stronger side meaning that blowing snow could be an issue for wind-prone areas. This could cause quite an issue for homes and even driving through these areas.

Be sure to stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast online and on-air. We are There4You!

**This article will be continuously updated as newer information is released. Check back for the latest updates**