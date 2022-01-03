How much do COVID-19 medical expenses cost in Utah?

A worker checks a lung ventilator “Corovent” manufactured in Trebic, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A group of volunteers in the Czech Republic was working round the clock to prevent critical shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. A team of 30 developed a fully functional ventilator _ named Corovent _ in just days. They secured the necessary finances through crowdfunding, approached a leading expert in the field with a request for help and gave him all possible support. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

UTAH (ABC4) – With COVID hospitalizations rising across the country, as well as positive COVID tests rapidly increasing, it may be helpful for Utahn’s to know the medical costs surrounding COVID — whether you or a loved one contracts the virus.

A report by Fair Health found what the cost of contracting COVID-19 would be for patients across all 50 states. Three different COVID-19 treatment protocols were tracked for each state:

COVID-19 Complex Inpatient — Captures the typical total costs for the most serious cases of COVID-19, in which a patient is admitted to the hospital and requires ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

— Captures the typical total costs for the most serious cases of COVID-19, in which a patient is admitted to the hospital and requires ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit (ICU). COVID-19 Noncomplex Inpatient — Captures the typical total costs for a COVID-19 patient who is admitted to the hospital but does not require ventilation or admission to the ICU. Costs in this pathway include room and board, laboratory testing, imaging and IV therapies.

— Captures the typical total costs for a COVID-19 patient who is admitted to the hospital but does not require ventilation or admission to the ICU. Costs in this pathway include room and board, laboratory testing, imaging and IV therapies. COVID-19 Outpatient — Captures the typical total costs for a patient who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but does not require hospitalization. Costs might include laboratory testing and physician or urgent care visits.

The report also found the estimated allowed amount which is the estimated total fee negotiated between an insurance plan and provider for an in-network service.

For a patient in Utah who is in the worst-case scenario — requiring “COVID-19 Complex Inpatient” services, the average charge amount for this totals $261,593 for those without insurance. The average estimated allowed amount is $92,307 for the insured.

When it comes to a “COVID-19 Noncomplex Inpatient,” the costs associated amount to an average amount of $96,611 with a median of $71,342 if one does not have insurance. The average estimated allowed amount is $37,540 for the insured.

For someone who is just diagnosed with COVID-19 and doesn’t require hospitalization, otherwise known as a “COVID-19 Outpatient,” these patients are looking at an average charge amount of $1,699 with a median of $1,595 for those with insurance. Those who are insured, they’ll be paying on average $732.

Utah ranks as one of the most expensive states to contract COVID in compared to states closer to the east coast.

What’s the most expensive state to contract COVID in?

That would be Nevada which comes in at an average charge amount of $472,213 for those who are not insured, and labeled a “COVID-19 Complex Inpatient.” A person that has insurance would be paying, on average, $124,202.



