News

How long will cookout leftovers last?

Posted: May 24, 2019 / 07:19 PM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 07:32 PM MDT

CLEVELAND CLINIC - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer – and the start of cookout and barbeque season. But when we’re faced with a table full of leftovers when the guests go home, it can be tough to know what to keep and what to pitch.

According to Lindsay Malone, RD, of Cleveland Clinic, it’s best to start by taking a look at the clock when you put the food out.

“For cookouts and barbeques, when you’re thinking about your leftover food, anything that’s been sitting out for more than two hours, you probably shouldn’t save,” she said, 

Malone said it’s important to avoid letting foods get into what’s known as the ‘temperature danger zone’ – which ranges from 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit.

When food has been sitting out in that temperature range, it will begin to grow bacteria, and there’s a higher likelihood of getting sick from eating it.

There are some food items that are likely able to be saved – such as snacks like nuts or pretzels.  

If you have a vegetable tray, Malone said you can probably save most of it.

Items which cannot be saved include pasta salad and potato salad – Malone said those items are more likely to grow bacteria, so we’re better off pitching them.

Sometimes, she said employing a serving-strategy is useful.

“If you’re having a large gathering, stick with smaller serving dishes, but have your backup in the fridge to pull out half way through, so that you can keep things at a good, healthy temperature,” said Malone.

Likewise, if you are serving things such as cole slaw, or salads with dressings, you can put the dressing on the side, and let people decide how much they want to use. Malone said this will help keep moisture out of the dishes, because moisture is where bacteria likes to grow.

And when the party is over, be mindful not only of what you can save, but how you pack it up.

“If you’re storing foods, you want to use shallow containers, and you want to bring the food to room temperature before it goes in the refrigerator,” said Malone. “Once it’s in the refrigerator, you have a window of about 2-3 days to eat leftovers.” 

Malone said if you’re not sure if something is still good to eat – use your senses. Inspect it for visible mold, and smell it to see if it smells right – if in doubt, throw it out.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term

New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • 6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

    6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

  • Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

    Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

  • New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

    New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

  • DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

    DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

  • Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

    Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

  • Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

    Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

  • Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

    Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

  • Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

    Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

  • Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

    Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

  • Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

    Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

  • Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

    Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss