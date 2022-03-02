UTAH (ABC4) – Inflation has proven to be one of the greatest nationwide detriments of the pandemic. However, Utahns have recently been pondering the question as to how inflation has directly affected the Beehive State.

A team of analysts at Quote Wizard have recently compiled data to assess inflation’s impact on each U.S. state.

The key findings of the study included:

54% of people say they are having “slight to moderate” difficulty meeting household expenses.

12% of people say they are having a “very difficult” time paying household expenses.

The number of people having a “very difficult” time has increased by 50% nationwide and by as much as 160% in some states.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas have the highest numbers of people having a “very difficult” time.

Overall, inflation is up 7.5% from last year, but food prices and fuel have gone up even more.

Key findings in the state of Utah include:

40% of residents are having “slight to moderate” difficulty paying for household expenses.

8% of residents are having a “very difficult” time.

The number of people having a “very difficult” time has increased 34% since June 2021.

For an in-depth look at how American states have been individually impacted by inflation, click here.