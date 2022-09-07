UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah.

Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company.

“They understood that their practices were deceptive and were specifically targeting minors,” Busse said.

Along with the payout, Juul will now refrain from youth marketing, paid product placement, sale of brand name merchandise, social media advertising and more.

The investigation pointed to multiple ways Juul’s advertising targeted teens.

“Using cartoon figures, giving out free samples, using targeted social media for minors, using paid influencers to target those minors,” Busse said.

Utah will receive $8,600,000 million over the next six years as part of the settlement. Busse said it’ll go towards education kids about these products.

“We’ll be working with our legislative partners to figure out exactly what we’re going to be doing with that money, but I can tell you that it will definitely be going into prevention and education to our minors that these types of e-cigarette products are harmful,” Busse said.

She said as a parent, the money isn’t the most important part of the lawsuit, it’s knowing her kids won’t be targeted for nicotine products, and if any other company tries to do something similar it sends a message.

“I want to see companies that are purposefully targeting minors and they know that they’re doing it in a way that if those minors partake of their product, it is harmful I want to see it stopped,” Busse said.