(ABC4) – As the overseas conflict continues to ramp up, children are becoming more exposed to the immersive idea of war.

Though it’s beneficial to come to terms with reality, kids are bound to feel uneasy about the happenings in Ukraine and have questions regarding things they’ve seen and heard.

So, how do parents navigate conversations with their children on the topic of the Ukraine-Russia conflict without generating fear?

Officials at Cleveland Clinic shared in a press release that for small kids, it’s best to keep these discussions simple.

“It’s far away and that’s something that grownups do — let the grownups take care of this right now, okay. We get to take care of you and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that. So, sometimes you just need to simplify it,” said Vanessa Jensen, PsyD, ABPP, a pediatric psychologist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Jensen went on to add how graphic war images and videos can affect children of any age, and often resurface in nightmares and night terrors. Therefore, she advises parents to monitor what their kids are watching on the news and shield youngins from disturbing visuals.

However, Jensen acknowledges that in cases like these, knowledge is power. She urges parents to point out Ukraine on a map or globe to their children, to show them how far away we truly are from war grounds.

Additionally, she advises parents to question their children if they seem anxious about the conflict as to grasp a sense of how they’re feeling and appropriately console them.

Taking action to help those affected can go a long way, as well. Jensen indicates how simple activities like making a card for a military soldier or praying for Ukraine’s safety can help ease a young mind.

No matter your child’s age, kids will require more support and reassurance from their parents right now.

“In some way try to insert that little piece of, you know, if you see things or hear things that either you wonder about or that are kind of scary, let’s talk about it because I find it kind of scary; I find war very disturbing. And help them normalize those thoughts. It’s okay to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world,” she said.