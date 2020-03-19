How did Utah’s transportation system hold up in the earthquake?

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – There was a concern about Utah’s transportation system, but officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said overall the system did well.

“The bridges are in great shape right now,” said UDOT’s John Gleason.

Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake sent shockwaves through the valley.

“Our bridges and roads are built to withstand these types of earthquakes,” said Gleason. “Living in Utah, this is something we have to, unfortunately, account for.”

Thursday, out of the 625 bridges in the quake zone officials said crews examined more than 325 of them. Seven of the bridges saw minor damage and are drive-able by the public.

Gleason added, “The ones that we do have concerns about, any questions, we’re just taking them out of the mix right away. We are not taking any chances with the safety of our bridges.”

One of those bridges is the Union Park flyover to I-215 westbound.

Crews will take the next few days to inspect the bridge with a crane for needed repairs.

