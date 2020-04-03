How COVID-19 is impacting ABC4

(ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 crisis impacts all of us, including the employees at ABC4. We are part of the communities we serve and cover, we’re in the same boat as everyone else.

ABC4 Vice President and General Manager, Richard Doutre’ Jones recognizes the importance to make sure our facility and employees are safe. As you know we are following the recommended safety precautions and guidelines established by our government and health department leaders – practicing safe physical distancing, making it possible for as many of our employees to work remotely. ABC4 is limiting the number of people we have based here at the station to less than 20% of our total staff who are now coming into the station every day.

We coordinate so even our news assignments are done remotely. For those employees who do come in, we follow all the precautions. Washing our hands regularly, disinfecting our work areas regularly, observing safe distancing and avoiding direct contact with others. To protect our staff, and the public, only our employees or essential service providers are allowed into our building.

We’ve also created a safe, protected outdoor interview area located behind our building as an extension of our beautiful Good4Utah backyard. We call this tent, which has its own floor and robotic cameras, “Studio4 B”. This areas allows guests who still are able to travel and wish to be interviewed live, to safely come to our facility and be interviewed by one of our anchors. Thanks to technology, we are also using Zoom, Skype or FaceTime to do live and recorded interviews.

Our license to do business is based on serving the public good and as a media and news organization we are designated as an essential business. As broadcasters and digital content producers, we provide essential, vital information, which thousands of people depend on each day.

Eighty percent of our news department is now working remotely but still dedicated to keeping everyone informed 24 hours a day about the fast changing COVID-19 developments and health alerts. We provide the information to keep us as safe and sane as possible. We also make sure we deliver the most accurate weather forecasts, 2020 state and federal election news, and show how we juggle our jobs while helping kids and families sequestered at home. We all have a lot going on so we need to be there to inform, educate, and also provide some entertainment and escapism to our audience. In times of crisis and emergencies, local news is where people turn for help, which is why ABC4 News is committed not to making the news, but reporting it, without slant or bias.

As a station, we can support businesses by doing what we do best, help companies stay open by bringing in customers to buy their products. We want to help our client partners keep their businesses and products top of mind, and let customer know they are open for business. That is what advertising and marketing is all about.

With so many people who are working from home, our television audience and viewers using abc4.com are the highest we’ve had in many years. We want to use all those viewers to help our customers protect their businesses, promote their brand and to sell their products. We have been helping many different clients, giving them customized programs to deliver a positive return on their investment with us. You know we have been very worried about our friends in the restaurant business and have supported them by showing how we can all do take-out and get meals through curbside service.

Our news team is also showing the kindness of Utahns by sharing, ‘Community over Crisis’ stories. Many of our businesses are doing great things to support Utahns in need and we want to be advocates for our communities and support the businesses who so many people depend on to pay their bills. We want to help our clients lessen the financial dip and hasten their recovery process. Together we’ll get through these challenges and come out on the other side.