How are Utah health officials monitoring people under COVID-19 quarantine?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz and NBA Reporter Tony Jones is under a 14-day quarantine in relation to COVID-19. Although Jones tested negative for the virus, he still has to be in isolation as a precaution, after coming into contact with two Jazz players who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Are health officials checking in with you to make sure you are following the quarantine guidelines?” ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asked Jones, during a video interview on Monday.

“Absolutely not!” Jones replied, during the interview from his hotel room. “I can walk out of here right now and go back to my life and nobody would know.”

“There should be some kind of, you know, reach out check0in, hey, are you doing what you’re supposed to do? But at the same time, I don’t think there’s the manpower to do something like that, especially with the way this thing is spreading.”

Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, told ABC4 that the health department only monitors patients who”test positive and their close contacts who are identified through contact tracing.”

Dr. Mark Briesacher, Intermountain Healthcare, echoed the same sentiment.

“Once they are discharged and go into self-quarantine at home, they are monitored by the local health departments and the state health department serves as a resource to those local health departments.”

For those who test negative but are still under self-quarantine, like Tony Jones, health officials are relying on that population to do their part and abide by the self-quarantine guidelines.

“It’s upon all of us to implore ourselves and implore others to just do the right thing,” said Jones.