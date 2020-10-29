How are ski resorts keeping you safe from COVID-19 this season?

The Cimarron Mountain Club is set to offer ultra-exclusive skiing when it opens in December 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ski season is almost upon us and many ski resorts throughout Utah are taking extra precautions to keep everyone on the mountain safe from COVID-19.

From requiring face masks to limiting how many people can ride on a lift, below you will find all the COVID-19 precautions every Utah ski resort is taking this upcoming winter season.

Alta – Alta Ski Resort will require guests to wear a face-covering in indoors and outdoor spaces, except when eating or drinking. Face-coverings will be required to ride chairlifts and will also be required when physical distancing is not possible. Alta Ski Resort has also asked skiers to minimize their time indoors, “We encourage you to consider using your vehicle as your locker room, shelter, and dining establishment.”

Alta will also be managing skier capacity each day and will be managed through available parking on a first-come, first-served basis.

Skiers will only be allowed to load chairlifts with people they are skiing with. Lift attendants will not require skiers to ride a chairlift with other skiers they do not know. Single lift lines will not be used this season.

Additionally, the ski school will only be offering private lessons this season.

Beaver Mountain – Check Beaver Mountain’s website for up to date information as the ski season gets closer.

Brian Head – Following state and local guidelines, face-coverings/masks will be required to be worn in all indoor and outdoor spaces. Brian Head says that indoor spaces will be limited so consider returning to your car to warm up or eat. Guests will be limited to 30 minutes at dining tables and all menu items will be pre-packed for grab and go so it is easier to take to your vehicle. The resort asks guests that if you arrive at the mountain together, to ride the lift together. The resort will be monitoring busy times closely and will be limiting access as deemed necessary.

Brighton – According to their website, Brighton Resort is working in accordance with the CDC and the Utah Department of Health to make Brighton guests and staff safe this upcoming season.

Cherry Peak – Check Cherry Peak’s website for up to date information as the ski season gets closer.

Deer Valley – Masks or face coverings will be required at all times indoors, and when loading, riding, and unloading a chairlift. Deer Valley notes that in accordance with the Summit County Health Department, single-layer face coverings that can be seen through (such as neck gaiters) are not approved. The only way to purchase lift tickets this year will be through pre-online ticket purchases.

Eagle Point – Check Eagle Point’s website for up to date information as the ski season gets closer.

Nordic Valley – Check Nordic Valley’s website for up to date information as the ski season gets closer.

Park City – Face-coverings will be required to access the mountain including in all lift lines and while riding chairlifts and gondolas. The resort says that they will only be seating related parties on lifts or two single people seated on opposite ends of a four-person chairlift. Reservations will be required however, season pass holders will get priority access.

Powder Mountain – For Powder Mountain, they say, ‘No Mask, No Powder’! Powder Mountain will be operating within three different scenarios: Green, Yellow, and Red for the upcoming ski season. To read more about each phase you can check out their website.

Snowbasin – Snowbasin’s website says that they will not be requiring reservations like some other resorts are this year. Instead, they will be carefully monitoring the number of people on the mountain during peak periods such as weekends and holidays. During some of those times, they say they may need to implement overall volume restrictions. All lift tickets for Snowbasin must be purchased online this season. Face coverings will be required for guests in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Snowbird – The Bird is back! In order to manage volume and facilitate physical distancing, early-season snowmaking is different than in past years. Snowbird is focusing on getting multiple lifts open as soon as possible so guests can be spread out across the resort. The number of guests will also be limited at the resort on a daily basis. Masks will be required indoors and will be required outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Solitude – Like most resorts, masks and social distancing will be required. Solitude also asks guests to not congregate or crowd anywhere at the resort.

Sundance – Face-coverings will be required inside and outside when social distancing isn’t possible. The resort says that reaching capacity on the mountain may be possible.

Woodward Park City – Face coverings will be required. Neck tubes/gaiters/buffs worn as face coverings must be doubled over in order to provide adequate protection. People will need to book their Mountain Park tickets online in advance.