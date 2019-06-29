How an alleged killer’s digital footprint led to his capture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When it came to connecting the dots in the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City Police relied heavily on digital evidence to find her suspected murderer.

John-Michael Zimmerle has investigated these types of cases for nearly 25 years and provided insight to ABC4 News as to how police were probably able to track down Ayoola “AJ” Ajayi, the man suspected of abducting, killing and then burning Lueck’s remains.

He says there’s a good chance detectives started by looking into the trail of data he left behind.

“In a case like this, police will rely on using warrants to gain information from phone companies from social media providers and such,” said Zimmerle, Executive Director Development, St. Anthony Project.

The private investigator says cell phones, even when powered off, are constantly sending location information to cell towers.

“They are getting critical information that talks about where that device is, when it’s active, when it’s not. They can tell what phone numbers are called or texted, the duration of calls — all that important information to help them with the case,” explained Zimmerle.

Lueck’s online dating profiles and social media accounts were key in this investigation. Zimmerle says someone’s social media accounts can be hard for police to access.

“I think you would find from law enforcement’s perspective that dealing with social media is very difficult. Facebook, Google and the rest have become very privacy conscious. My understanding from law enforcement officers is they can send a warrant to Google for example and Google would be very fast to deny that warrant and fight it, even in a situation like this.”

According to a probable cause statement, Ajayi denied knowing Lueck but police found several photos of the UofU student on his phone. The statement also adds that investigators were able to ping both their phones at the park in North Salt Lake where Lueck was last seen.

Zimmerle says even with Ajayi’s background as a former Information Technology Specialist, he and other can’t cover their tracks from law enforcement.

“A good IT guy can go and do a great job of covering his tracks but I guarantee you he can’t do that good of a job. There’s certain things that are built in to some of the products that we use and some of the systems that we use to make it nearly impossible to blockade the police completely.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: